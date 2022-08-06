A Scio Township Board member hands in her letter of resignation

Scio Township Trustee Jacqueline Courteau is stepping down from her role on the board of trustees due to family medical issues.

In a letter to the other board members dated Aug. 3, Courteau said:

“Dear Colleagues,

It is with regret and sadness that I submit my resignation to the Scio Township Board of Trustees (along with my appointments as board representative to the Planning Commission and the Land Preservation Commission), effective August 5, 2022.

As many of you know, I have been dealing with family medical issues. After returning from nearly two months away, it has become clear to me that the needs will be ongoing.

Under the circumstances, I am not able to focus fully on board matters to meet the obligations of the Trustee position.

Because I take the oath of office very seriously, I believe the responsible course of action is to step aside to allow the appointment of someone who can devote the time and focus needed for Board work.

I am grateful for the opportunity to have served Scio Township, and I wish you all the best in working through the challenges ahead.”

The township board is expected to accept the resignation at its Aug. 9 meeting.

This is the second trustee elected in November 2020 to step down from the role on the board. Those elected in 2020 were set to serve a four-year term.

Former trustee Jane Vogel stepped down earlier this year. With Vogel, the township appointed Patrick McLaughlin to fill in for her until an election could be held, which is happening November.

It’s expected the township board will discuss at the Aug. 9 meeting, the next steps to fill Courteau’s seat on the board.