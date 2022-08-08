Dexter's Lily Witte is a National Champion

A huge honor for Dexter’s Lily Witte, as she wins gold and silver at a national meet qualifying her to be part of Team USA at the Junior World Championships.

Witte was crowned the 2022 Diving National Champion on 1 meter at a recent meet that was a qualifier for the USA Jr. World Team selection. She also took in a silver on 3 meter diving. These two finishes qualified her for two spots on the team.

As a side note, but not a minor one, she also recently competed in the USA Diving Senior Open meet with her synchronized partner Bailee Sturgill. They won the silver medal, barely missing the gold by 0.48 to a collegiate team.

The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to Witte to ask about this exciting news.

“I'm really happy with my overall performance,” Witte said. “There were many really great divers there, and it was a tough competition. But I also enjoyed getting to see my dive friends from across the country. It was really fun to see everyone again!”

She said this meet was the qualifier for team selection for the United States team for the FINA Junior World Diving Championships.

“Based on my performance on 1 m and on 3 m, I was selected to compete for Team USA in both events,” she said. “I feel honored to have the opportunity to represent the United States at the Jr. World Meet!”

STN asked what this means to her.

“It means so much to represent the country I love in the sport I love doing,” she answered.

It's been a busy summer for her competing and all, but she said it still has been a good one.

“Although I have been busy, I have had time this summer to hang out with my friends and family,” she said. “I am taking some time after Nationals to go on a trip with my older sister Lauren before she heads back to University of Maine to swim there and my sister Kaylee from New York City. Then DHS (Dexter High School) swim and dive starts. I'm looking forward to helping the Dreads have a great season!”

Lily with her Coach Ed Goodman (left) of the Wolverine Dive Club and Coach Drew Johansen, Head Diving Coach (and three-time Olympic Coach) from Indiana University. Witte has verbally committed to dive at IU for Coach Johansen. photo courtesy of Trudy Zedaker-Witte