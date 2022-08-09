Dexter Community Schools has a new Assistant Principal

Looking to one of its own, Dexter Community Schools finds the right leader to fill an important role at the Creekside Intermediate School, Dexter Early Middle College and Dexter Alternative Education School.

In his recommendation letter to the school board for its Aug. 8 board of education meeting, DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis said, “It is my recommendation to hire Abby Holland as Assistant Principal of Creekside Intermediate School, Dexter Early Middle College and Dexter Alternative Education School. After an extensive search that yielded 77 applicants and multiple interview rounds involving teachers and administrators, Ms. Holland is the right leader to support Creekside Intermediate School, Dexter Early Middle College and Dexter Alternative Education School.”

The DCS school board agreed and approved hire of Holland as the Assistant Principal of Creekside Intermediate School, Dexter Early Middle College and Dexter Alternative Education School on Level A of the DAA agreement.

According to Timmis's letter, Holland has served as a Teacher Consultant and Special Education Department Chair, College Board Services for Students with Disabilities Coordinator and Instructional Support Team Member at Dexter High School.

“Ms. Holland brings with her an outstanding educational leadership background and a passion for students,” Timmis said in his recommendation.

Abby Holland. photo courtesy of Dexter Community Schools

In her educational background, Holland has a Bachelor of Arts from Michigan State University in Psychology and a B.A. from Eastern Michigan University in Education, and also holds a Master of Arts in Special Education and a Specialist of Arts in Special Education Administration from EMU.

“Ms. Holland brings a wealth of experience and skills to support Creekside Intermediate School, Dexter Early Middle College and Dexter Alternative Education School to continue implementing the DCS Vision of Champion Learning: Develop, Educate, and Inspire!” said Timmis.