Help wanted on the Scio Township Board

Scio Township is now taking applications to fill the open seat on the board of trustees.

The way forward was set at the Aug. 9 Scio Township Board meeting, after the board accepted the resignation of Trustee Jacqueline Courteau, who is stepping down due to family medical issues. She was elected in 2020 for a four-year term.

The Sun Times News reached out to township supervisor Will Hathaway to get the update.

Hathaway said the board unanimously approved a motion to establish a process to fill a vacant trustee position.

The motion reads:

“To create an Ad hoc Appointments Committee consisting of the Township Supervisor, Clerk, Treasurer, and Administrator to receive and review applications for a township trustee position from interested township residents who file an application, preferably online. A complete application will include both a cover letter and resume by a deadline of 4:00 pm on Monday, August 15, 2022. The materials will be provided to the Board of Trustees from all candidates deemed qualified by law and under this application process for consideration at the Board meeting of August 23, 2022, with intent to interview all qualified candidates and to appoint a trustee at that meeting.”

As some background for this, township administrator Jim Merte said in his report to the board, “The Board has 45 days in which to fill the vacancy or it defers to the County Clerk to call a special election on the next regular election date. Assuming the Board wishes to appoint a Trustee of its own choosing to complete the remainder of the 4-year term, the Board must appoint a replacement by September 23, 2022. If the Board fails to fill the vacancy by this date and, given the timing, the earliest that the special election could occur would be sometime in 2023 which would leave the Trustee position vacant for an extended period of time.”

Here’s the link: https://www.sciotownship.org/democracy/township-board-commissions-and-committees/apply-for-vacant-township-board-trustee-position.