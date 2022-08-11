Local Husband and Wife Launch Innovative Travel Website

By Andy Nixon, STN Reporter

Former Miss Michigan KT Morgan and her husband, former University of Michigan basketball captain Jordan Morgan recently launched an innovative travel website, On Arrival. The idea sprang to life after the couple traveled to over 50 countries. KT mentioned “Jordan and I have lived in six countries over the past eight years for his professional basketball career”, adding, “the On Arrival concept took shape due to a need for us to entertain friends and family when they came to visit.”

On Arrival, which launched in April of 2022, provides custom-tailored suggestions while traveling that are procured for your individual tastes, habits, interests, and most importantly where you are staying. KT mentioned, “you may be staying in Paris, but that doesn’t mean you want to walk or take a cab all the way across town for dinner”. After filling out a 10-minute questionnaire, the On Arrival platform will then send you a personalized itinerary that provides 10 recommendations, or a deluxe itinerary providing 20 recommendations. Categories focus on places of interest such as monuments, water parks, and tours as well as places to eat such as fine dining, cafés, and drinks spots. The average time saved using the platform can be substantial – with most travelers saving hours of research and planning.

The duo worked with TechTown Detroit to develop the website but have since moved back to the Ann Arbor area to work closely with SPARK, which is a startup business incubator providing services and resources to new, innovative companies. When it comes to getting assistance, Jordan mentioned “explore all your local and regional options”, adding, “KT and I had to do over 100 customer profile interviews as an exercise through TechTown, which by the end had made us rethink some of our ideas through our discovery”.

When asked about current travel sites, KT and Jordan explained “people can get lost down the rabbit hole on social media and YouTube trying to figure out where to visit”, adding “with On Arrival, the questionnaire makes certain we are focusing on areas the customer is interested in.” The platform doesn’t just give you recommendations and reviews, it also provides all the pertinent information needed to buy tickets or set reservations for an event or restaurant, contact the business, and more. Going to a museum? Reserve and purchase your tickets right through the On Arrival site.

As a husband-and-wife-owned business, Jordan and KT have learned patience, and most importantly, how to separate their personal lives from the daily grind of building a company and unplug as a couple. Jordan holds a degree in industrial engineering, while KT majored in dance at the University of Michigan followed by a master’s in marketing from Eastern Michigan University. “We have complimentary traits, which have allowed us to excel in running a business together” KT mentioned. When asked about a surprising challenge for the new company, Jordan said “the hardest part for us so far is explaining and educating the public with regards to what On Call is, how it works, and why it will benefit them”.

For obtaining a customer-tailored itinerary for a trip, the cost is $10 for the standard list or $20 for the deluxe. After filling out the questionnaire to generate a profile, you are set to obtain itineraries wherever your travels may take you. The duo sees the platform being used for both business and pleasure travelers. For more information or to sign up, visit www.onarrival.com where you will find a free sample guide or learn more about how it works.