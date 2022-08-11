8-11-2022 11:06am
Weekly Road Work, Aug 15-21
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River
|Road closure
|July 6 - October
|Ann Arbor
|Ann Arbor Technology Park
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 15 (extended)
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|mid-August - late-Sept
|Ann Arbor, Superior
|Geddes Rd between Dixboro Rd and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 15 (extended)
|Augusta
|Rawsonville Rd between Judd Rd and Bemis Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 15 (extended)
|Augusta
|Whittaker Rd between Arkona Rd and Willow Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of August 15 (extended)
|Bridgewater
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 1 - 15
|Bridgewater
|Hogan Rd between Allen Rd and Logan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 15
|Dexter
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 1 - 15 (extended)
|Dexter
|Paved roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|August 8 - 19
|Lodi
|Weber Rd between Alber Rd and Dell Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of August 15
|Lodi
|Dell Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Meridian Ct
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 15
|Lyndon
|Roepke Rd between M-52 and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 15
|Lyndon
|Paved roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|August 8 - 19
|Manchester
|Herman Rd between Deer Valley Ln and Grossman Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 15 (extended)
|Northfield
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 8 - 22
|Pittsfield
|Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd
|Road closure
|June 27 - mid-Sept
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Lane closure
|July 25 - August 19 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Bemis Rd and Textile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 15
|Pittsfield, Ypsilanti
|Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|July 12 - August 19 (extended)
|Salem
|Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 6 - late Sept
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 13 - Sept 30
|Salem
|N. Territorial Rd between Dixboro Rd and county line
|Daytime road closure
|Week of August 15 (extended)
|Scio
|Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Intersection closure
|July 5 - August 27
|Scio
|Jackson Rd near Parkland Plz
|Lane closure and turnaround closure
|July 26 - August 19
|Scio
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 8 - 22
|Superior
|Plymouth Rd between M-153 and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 15 (extended)
|Sylvan
|Paved roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - roadside mowing
|August 8 - 19
|Webster
|Huron River Dr between N. Territorial Rd and Strawberry Lake Rd
|Daytime road closure
|August 8 - 19
|Webster
|Joy Rd between N. Delhi Rd and Stein Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May - August
|Webster
|Walsh Rd between Huron River Dr and Mast Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 8 - 19
|York
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 8 - 22 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Hull Ave between Service Dr and Evelyn Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|McCarthy St between Conway St and Knowles St
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Gail Ct between Melvin St and end of road
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.