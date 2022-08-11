Weekly Road Work, Aug 15-21

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River Road closure July 6 - October

Ann Arbor Ann Arbor Technology Park Intermittent lane closure Week of August 15 (extended)

Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure mid-August - late-Sept

Ann Arbor, Superior Geddes Rd between Dixboro Rd and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of August 15 (extended)

Augusta Rawsonville Rd between Judd Rd and Bemis Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 15 (extended)

Augusta Whittaker Rd between Arkona Rd and Willow Rd Daytime road closure Week of August 15 (extended)

Bridgewater Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 1 - 15

Bridgewater Hogan Rd between Allen Rd and Logan Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 15

Dexter Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 1 - 15 (extended)

Dexter Paved roads throughout township Rolling operation - roadside mowing August 8 - 19

Lodi Weber Rd between Alber Rd and Dell Rd Daytime road closure Week of August 15

Lodi Dell Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Meridian Ct Intermittent lane closure Week of August 15

Lyndon Roepke Rd between M-52 and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of August 15

Lyndon Paved roads throughout township Rolling operation - roadside mowing August 8 - 19

Manchester Herman Rd between Deer Valley Ln and Grossman Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 15 (extended)

Northfield Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 8 - 22

Pittsfield Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd Road closure June 27 - mid-Sept

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Lane closure July 25 - August 19 (extended)

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Bemis Rd and Textile Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 15

Pittsfield, Ypsilanti Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure July 12 - August 19 (extended)

Salem Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure June 6 - late Sept

Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd Intersection closure June 13 - Sept 30

Salem N. Territorial Rd between Dixboro Rd and county line Daytime road closure Week of August 15 (extended)

Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Intersection closure July 5 - August 27

Scio Jackson Rd near Parkland Plz Lane closure and turnaround closure July 26 - August 19

Scio Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 8 - 22

Superior Plymouth Rd between M-153 and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of August 15 (extended)

Sylvan Paved roads throughout township Rolling operation - roadside mowing August 8 - 19

Webster Huron River Dr between N. Territorial Rd and Strawberry Lake Rd Daytime road closure August 8 - 19

Webster Joy Rd between N. Delhi Rd and Stein Rd Intermittent lane closure May - August

Webster Walsh Rd between Huron River Dr and Mast Rd Intermittent lane closure August 8 - 19

York Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 8 - 22 (extended)

Ypsilanti Hull Ave between Service Dr and Evelyn Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti McCarthy St between Conway St and Knowles St Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.