Dexter's Melissa Joy Named One of Investopedia’s 100 Top Financial Advisors of 2022

Pearl Planning - the Michigan-based financial planning and wealth management company on a mission to help its clients achieve their financial goals, with locations in Dexter, Grosse Pointe, Birmingham, and Charlevoix - is proud to announce that its President, Melissa Joy, CFP®, CDFA®, was named to the Investopedia 100 Top Financial Advisors of 2022. Melissa was one of three financial planners in Michigan to receive this recognition and she has been named on the list for three consecutive years.

The annual Investopedia 100 list honors financial advisors who have demonstrated top-of-the-industry skills in reach via digital presence, community presence, and commitment to financial literacy. Per Investopedia editor-in-chief Caleb Silver, “Planning, advice, and education are core to helping people on the never-ending journey in pursuit of financial health. The Investopedia 100 is our salute to advisors…who help guide that journey, contributing invaluable insights to millions of Americans who need them.”

Melissa shared, “The work that we do both one on one for financial planning and investment clients as well as with podcasts, webinars, and efforts to engage on personal financial literacy serves the mission of Pearl Planning. Our goal is to offer financial planning for real life for clients and community. This recognition represents the work that our growing nine-person team does to help money make sense for families and individuals.”

Silver noted, “At Investopedia, we strive to promote important conversations among investors and financial professionals of all levels, everywhere, and 2022 has proven that financial advisors are more important now than ever. Investing, planning, and pursuing our financial goals has become more challenging and complicated in these uncertain times. [Honorees’] wisdom, expertise, and service are greatly needed across all communities being impacted by these powerful economic forces, especially those with a lack of access to financial services and guidance.”

About Pearl Planning

Pearl Planning is a wealth management and financial planning firm located in Dexter, Grosse Pointe, Birmingham, and Charlevoix, Michigan. The company serves clients throughout Michigan and throughout the country helping to increase confidence around financial decisions. In addition to working one-on-one with clients, Pearl Planning communicates with broader communities through their blog and podcasts, 52 Pearls Weekly Money Wisdom and Wealthy After Divorce, social media pages, and YouTube channel.