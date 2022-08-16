The Paint Dexter Festival visits historic Webster Village

From the Webster Township Historical Society:

Plein air artists paint outside - en Plein air - in the open air –

The high point of plein air art came with the emergence of Impressionism in the mid-to-late nineteenth century. Artists of that period who painted outdoor landscapes included Monet, Renoir, Pissarro, Cezanne and Van Gogh.

Four plein air artists participated in an instructional workshop this past Saturday and Sunday, Aug 13 and 14, from 9am to 4pm at Historic Webster Village.

Their instructor was Ken DeWaard, an award winning Plein air painter currently based in Maine, who is the judge in this year’s Paint Dexter festival.

Traditionally, the Paint Dexter judge comes into town the weekend before the event and teaches the workshop.

Participation in the workshop is open to everyone - there is a fee - artists do not have to be be enrolled in the Paint Dexter competition to sign up for the workshop.

The workshop preceded the 10th Annual Paint Dexter - Plein Air Festival that began on Monday, August 15 through Saturday, Aug 20.

The workshop this year took place on the grounds of Historic Webster

Village located a few miles northeast of Dexter. The Village is owned and operated by the Webster Township Historical Society and includes 7 historic buildings. The WTHS was happy to host the event in the village, and hoped that the artists would be inspired by the historic buildings, spacious grounds and rural surroundings.

Ken began the workshop with a discussion and demonstration of techniques that resulted in a nice painting of the Podunk one-room schoolhouse. After that, the artists spread out around the grounds and selected a subject to paint.

One chose the nearby historic Webster United Church of Christ. Another painted May Mast’s garden and commemorative walk in the middle of the village green. A third artist painted a cow named Jenny in her fenced-in pasture on the small farm adjoining the village.

As the artists worked, Ken DeWaard circulated from one artist to another to discuss their progress and offer instruction. The artists appreciated his support and help.

The Paint Dexter festival has two categories of artists - professional and emerging. These categories are judged separately with first, second and third prizes in each category. This year there are 29 professional and 31 emerging artists enrolled. The artists spread out to locations of their choosing anywhere in the Dexter school district, and work on their paintings until Friday morning.

It’s a pleasant treat to see artists with their easels set up around town turning our everyday surroundings into works of art.

On Friday morning the artists bring their completed works to the festival tent in Monument Park and the art is checked in and hung in the tent gallery.

Also on Friday morning the Quick Draw competition begins 9:30am and the 22 participating artists have 3 hours to begin and complete a painting. First, second and third prizes are awarded in the quick draw category.

Other prizes awarded in the festival are the Artists Choice Award, the People’s Choice Award, the Essence of Dexter Award, the Best Nocturne Award, and the Greg LaRock Award, named after a past festival judge who died in an accident a few years ago.

At 2pm on Friday the tent is opened to the public and the art goes on sale. Ken DeWaard will be on hand all afternoon to judge the entries, and at 5pm there will be an award ceremony to announce the winners.

From 4:30 to 8:30pm the public can enjoy a wine and craft beer reception in the tent gallery with musical entertainment in the Gazebo from 6:30 to 9pm.

The tent closes at 9pm, but opens again on Saturday from 9am to 8pm.

On that day there will be music in the tent from 11:30am to 3:30pm, and a wine and craft beer reception from 3 to 8pm.