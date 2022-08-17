Webster Township pays its share of Dexter Senior Center services

As the Dexter Senior Center thinks about its future after the failure of the Multigenerational Activity Millage vote, local municipalities like Webster Township pay for its services.

At its Aug. 16 meeting, the Webster Township Board approved paying $10,000 to the Dexter Senior Center for services rendered to township residents. The Board voted unanimously to pay the invoice.

In a short history of Webster Township’s disbursement to the senior center, the township’s payment went from $8,100 in 2021 to $10,000 in 2022.

The invoice’s description said:

For Services Rendered by The Dexter Senior Center to Webster Township senior residents by providing programs and services that enable senior individuals to remain an active and integral part of the community and to empower them to retain their independence, dignity, and sense of well-being: $10,000.00.

The Center provides fitness classes, acupuncture, reflexology, foot care services, painting and card making classes. The Center hosts music groups such Friends in Harmony choir, Ukulele, and Dulcimer. The Center offers informational talks on select Monday afternoons related to health, education, recreation, and other topics pertinent to seniors. The Center offers card playing such as euchre and pinocle, board games and weekly Bingo.

The Dexter Senior Center's Meal on Wheels program proved its value as a lifeline service during the Covid-19 pandemic; and has proved more essential as ever as we strive to serve Webster Township’s homebound senior community. Our Senior Cafe' Lunch Program has been re-instated to serve a hot lunch at the Center three days a week.

The Dexter Senior Center is a 501c3 nonprofit which relies exclusively on membership fees, donations, and grants for its financial funding.