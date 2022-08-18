Gordon Hall Days are right around the corner

By Doug Marrin

The Dexter Area Historical Society is ushering in fall with Gordon Hall Days. Gordon Hall is Judge Samuel Dexter’s historical manor, and the fun weekend of events is Sept. 9-11.

Friday night kicks off the weekend with the feel-good grooves of Billy Mack and the Juke Joint Johnnies under the stars and lights. You can dance the night away from 7-10 pm. Snacks, beer, and wine will be provided to wet your whistle. From 6-7 pm, you can enter Gordon Hall’s front door to explore the first floor and see some of the patient work the DAHS has been doing to restore the grand manor. Tickets for the event are $75 per person. A block of six tickets can be purchased for $300 ($50/person). Advance tickets are recommended. But wait, there's more!

From 10-4 pm on Saturday and Sunday, Gordon Hall Days will have historical demonstrations, full tours of Gordon Hall, a classic car show, craft displays, blacksmithing, animals, and more. The Dexter Weavers will demonstrate spinning and weaving, displaying spinning wheels and period coverlets. The Ann Arbor Model Railroad Club will provide the restoration of Gordon Hall.

a fascinating model train display. And new this year is the recently renovated milk house, open for a glimpse into the sustainable agriculture of the day.

Saturday at 1 pm is tea time at the Gordon Hall Tea and Fashion Show. This year’s show is “Suffragettes: Beyond the Corset.” You can enjoy your hot or iced tea with your friends while enjoying an elegant dessert. Period fashions created by designer Helen Welford will illustrate how the revolutionary freedoms that women fought for during the early 20th century were reflected in the styles of the time. Tickets for the tea are $10/person. Reservations are recommended.

The cost to get into the Gordon Hall Days is $5/person or $20/car.

Tickets for the special events can be purchased online at www.dexterhistory.org or by calling 734-395-4106. All proceeds benefit 8311 Island Lake Road in Dexter.

Photos courtesy of DAHS.