Dexter Cross Country Teams Open Under the Lights

The 2022 cross country season opened for the Dexter cross country teams at the Lamplighter race in Livonia late Friday night.

The Lamplighter is run at Ford Field park in Livonia with the boy's varsity race not starting until 10:30 PM and the girls at 11:00 PM.

Team awards were not handed out, but the top 20 in each race received medals.

If scoring was kept, the boys would have finished fifth and the girls fourth.

Brandon Anderson led the boys with a 14th place finish and earned an individual medal for the Dreadnaughts.

Owen Ackerman was 26th and Alex Hoffman 37th for Dexter. Sam Gibson followed in 48th and Ryan Teddy 58th, followed by Caleb Snyder in 68th, Kaden Jensen 73rd, Scott Smith 88th, Charlie Munson 107th, and Will Kletzka 136th.

The girls were led by Alena Blumberg with a 4th place finish to earn a medal.

Annabel O'Haver just missed a top 20 finish in 22nd, while Kate Varitek was 24th. Addison Bruckman finished 40th, Olivia Schaib 60th, Antonia Bruckman 75th, Ella Mitchell 88th, Hannah Sisson 94th, Addison Streetman 115th, and Quinn Hilla 136th.

The JV teams both finished first in their races.

The boys placed five in the top 10 to cruise in their race.

Luke Dudash came home first for Dexter with Yuma Tsubouchi finishing third. Will O'Haver was fifth, Cole Doty ninth, Landon Wilson 10th, Jack Burin 16th, and Bryce Bales 19th to all earn medals for Dexter.

The JV girls claimed the top three spots in their race with Megan O'Day finishing first, Hannah Bugher second, and Rhya Wright third. Addison Robke 12th and Avery Lawrence 19th also medaled for the Dreadnaughts.