Dexter Forum Notes, 08-20-22

From John Hansen, Moderator

At the suggestion of Steve Bemis we began our discussion with an affirmation of the integrity of out election system. We had three election inspectors and a challenger in attendance. All talked about the checks and double checks present and the level of care that the inspectors take to 'balance the books'.

We didn't bring out the stump today just to provide a little break between the primary and general election but it will likely be full at the next four sessions. City council candidates Joe Semifero and Sanam Arab were present along with Zach Michels who is a candidate for mayor. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell has become a regular and school board candidate Melanie Szawara was with us as well.

And then.....off to the races. City council has placed an issue on the November ballot to fund the construction of improved facilities for the fire department. Let's just say that there is a lot more to be learned about this proposal and, like with stump speeches, it is best to hear the discussions in person. And we did. This is just about the only thing we talked about today.

For those of you who read these notes in the SunTimesNews - the Dexter Forum is a gathering of local folks who like to discuss current events in an atmosphere that is designed to promote learning not confrontation. We meet at the Dexter Wellness Center on the first and third Saturdays of the month from 8:30 to 9:30 AM. We always have several local officials in attendance who know what is going on and during election season we give candidates an opportunity to step up on our stump and tell us why we should vote for them (not why we should not vote for their opponent).

The next meeting of the Dexter Forum will be on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 8:30 AM at the Dexter Wellness Center. We know it is a holiday weekend but we just stick to the 1st and 3d Saturdays to avoid confusion.