Teachers have new contracts in Dexter Community Schools

With the start of the school year just around the corner, the Dexter teachers union and the Dexter Community Schools Board of Education have reached a new contract agreement.

At its Aug. 22 meeting, the Dexter school board unanimously ratified a successor agreement with the Dexter Education Association.

In a summary of the agreement and his recommendation, DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis said:

“The attached tentative agreement with the DEA represents the successor agreement between the DCS Board of Education and the Dexter Education Association for August 22, 2022 and June 30, 2025. There is a financial reopener in 2023-2024 and 2024-2025. Base salaries will increase by 5%, on-schedule. In addition, steps are granted. Steps 1-3 are eliminated in order to move the starting teacher wages higher to recruit new teachers. The new starting salaries are amongst the highest in the county and area. In addition, steps 6 & 9 are eliminated in order to more competitively compensate our teachers with regard to surrounding districts. In addition, teachers at steps 14 and beyond will receive an additional off-schedule in recognition of their longevity and dedication to DCS. The agreement also includes a significant increase in district health care contributions. The agreement also includes changes to extra duty position compensation, compensation for participation in Professional Learning Communities, and basic hourly teacher rate along with some general language clarification. Overall, the agreement represents an additional financial investment of over $2,400,000 toward teacher salary and benefits. DCS students are fortunate to have such a dedicated and talented teaching staff. This agreement represents competitive salaries to compensate and retain our DCS teachers.”

This comes after a lot of back and forth negotiation this summer.

The Sun Times News reached out to both sides to get the reaction.

Here is the statement from Dexter Education Association President Jessica Baese regarding the new teacher contract for the 2022-23 school year:

"Negotiations were challenging, but, ultimately, Dexter teachers and the district bargainers reached an agreement that shows the value Dexter Community Schools places on retaining and attracting the highest-quality teachers."

"We're grateful to our DEA members for providing support throughout the process, and we appreciate the sustained effort by Dr. Timmis and school board members to complete bargaining before school begins."

"We feel optimistic that teachers and administrators will continue to work together to face our challenges, and we're excited for a great year of learning at Dexter Community Schools."

School board president Mara Greatorex said:

“The Dexter Board of Education values our teachers and we are happy to have come to an agreement. We were glad that we were able to have open communication and we were able work together. We look forward to the 2022-23 school year!”