Dexter Police Report, July 2022

By Doug Marrin

In July 2022, Deputies responded to 286 calls for police service, up from 206 the previous year for a 39% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Jul) are 1,889, up from 1,157 for the same period last year for a 63% increase.

Officers conducted 159 traffic stops for the month, up from 98 a year ago. Eight citations were issued.

Notable incidents from the police call log include two assaults, three larcenies, five traffic crashes, eight medical assists, 19 citizen assists, one mental health, four welfare checks, one disorderly conduct, one adult suicide, and one attempted adult suicide.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the city for July:

On July 7th, Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Bishop Circle for a larceny from a vehicle complaint. The victim reported that several catalytic converters had been stolen from vehicles in the lot. Deputies were unable to locate any video or evidence at the scene. Southeast Michigan has had an uptick in catalytic convertor thefts from commercial vehicles.

On July 8th, Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Main Street for larceny from a vehicle. The victim reported returning from dinner to find their vehicle door open and wallet missing. There were no signs of forced entry, and the victim could not recall locking their doors.

On July 9th, Deputies responded to the 7600 block of Dan Hoey Road for a drug overdose. Upon arrival, Deputies found a 28-year-old female unresponsive. Deputies administered two doses of Narcan, while HVA administered an additional dose via IV. After the victim was stabilized, Deputies located a plastic bag containing an unknown white powder and drug paraphernalia. The female was transported to the hospital by HVA for additional treatment.