Webster Twp Police Report, July 2022

By Doug Marrin

In July 2022, Deputies responded to 137 calls for police service, up from 105 the previous year for a 30% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Jul) are 868, up from 585 for the same period last year for a 48% increase.

Officers conducted 42 traffic stops, up from 19 last year. Five tickets were issued.

Notable incidents from the police call log include two assaults, one home invasion, three medical assists, three traffic crashes, four citizen assists, four welfare checks, one sudden death (natural), and six mental health. Note: five of the six mental health calls were to the same address block.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Township:

On July 2nd, Deputies responded to the intersection of N Territorial Road and Scully Road for a head-on collision. Witnesses advised that there was one female on-scene who was unresponsive. Upon arrival, Deputies observed a bystander performing CPR on the female. Medical personnel arrived and continued life-saving measures. However, the female was pronounced deceased on the scene. Through their investigation, Deputies determined that the driver of the at-fault vehicle was impaired and was arrested on the scene. Deputies obtained blood samples from the arrestee, and lab results are pending.

On July 11th, Deputies were dispatched to the 7700 block of Brass Creek Court for a Home Invasion. The resident reported that unknown subjects had entered their home and spray-painted a basement wall. Deputies checked the residence and found that a garage wall along with the basement wall had been “tagged.” The victim reported a previous Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP) on 7/5, where a bird feeder and play structure had been sprayed with graffiti. The suspects are believed to be juveniles; however, no suspect has been identified.

A copy of the July 2022 police call log can be found at the link below.