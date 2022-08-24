Dexter Golfers Improve to 3-0 in SEC

The Dexter girls' golf team made it three straight wins to open SEC play after a 182-209 win over Bedford at Hudson Mills Golf Course Tuesday.

The Dreads sit atop the SEC standings with a big SEC quad at Monroe Thursday against the Trojans, Saline, and Ypsilanti.

Freshamn Avery Manning continued her stellar play with a scorching round of 38 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Freshman Avery Manning led Dexter with a round of 38 in the win against Bedford. Photo by Dawn McCann

The Dreads 2-6 golfers were a tight group with seven strokes seperating the five Dreadnaughts.

Marissa Genske shot a round of 47 with Millie Truesdell right behind with 48.

Sadie VanNatter was one stroke back with 49, Olivia Napolitan 51, and Eleni Michos 54.

After traveling to Monroe for the SEC quad Thursday, the Dreads will host the Dexter Inviational and Hudon Mills Friday morning.

