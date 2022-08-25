Scio Twp Police Report, July 2022

By Doug Marrin

In July 2022, Deputies responded to 992 calls for police service, up from 756 the previous year for a 31% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Jul) are 5,917, up from 4,498 for the same period last year for a 32% increase.

Officers conducted 354 traffic stops, up from 209 last year. Eighty-eight citations were issued.

Notable incidents from the police call log include:

Five assaults

One home invasion

Seven larcenies

Two vehicle thefts

28 traffic crashes

Eight medical assists

43 citizen assists

16 welfare checks

Four mental health

13 disorderly conducts

Five adult attempted suicides

Ten frauds

Three OUI

One embezzlement

One Extortion

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

On July 3rd, Deputies responded to the area of S. Wagner Road at Scio Church Road for a single vehicle crash. Upon their arrival, contact was made with a subject walking from the crash location who was injured. During the investigation, the 22-Year-Old Ypsilanti resident and driver was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Visibly Impaired (OWI). The case is awaiting toxicology results.

On July 4th, Deputies investigated a stolen vehicle report in the 100 Block of Baker Road. A known suspect stole the complainant’s vehicle, which was recovered on July 5th in Dearborn Heights. The case is closed due to the complainant not wishing for any prosecution.

On July 7th, Deputies investigated a stolen trailer report in the 300 Block of Honey Tree Way. The trailer was stolen by unknown suspects from the complainant’s work site 1-2 days prior. The case is inactive pending the trailer's recovery, and there are currently no leads or suspects in the incident.

On July 8th, Deputies responded to a motorist assist report in the 900 Block of S. Zeeb Road, where a vehicle was stopped in the roadway. Deputies contacted the 53-Year-Old Ann Arbor resident and driver, who was subsequently arrested for OWI. The case is awaiting toxicology results.

On July 15th, Deputies responded to the 100 Block of Baker Road for a Weapons Offense Violation Report. Contact was made with a 23-Year-Old Ypsilanti resident in legal possession of a firearm, violating his Employer’s Workplace Rules. The case was closed due to no criminal act being committed.

On July 16th, Deputies responded to the area of Jackson Road and Metty Drive for a personal injury crash.

Deputies contacted the victim driver, who advised the suspect driver had struck their vehicle traveling at high speed and fled the scene after the crash. Contact was made with the 28-Year-Old Scio Township resident, who was highly intoxicated and resisted arrest but was subsequently taken into custody for OWI, Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Crash, and Resisting & Obstructing. The case is awaiting toxicology results.

On July 31st, Deputies responded to the 2700 Block of Sagebrush Circle for a Burglary Report. Unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered an apartment and stole the complainant’s car keys and vehicle, which was parked outside, along with an undisclosed amount of money. The vehicle was recovered at the complainant’s residence. However, there are currently no leads or suspects in the incident.