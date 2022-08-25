Dexter Soccer Opens with Win over Lincoln

The Dexter soccer team opened the 2022 campaign on the right foot with a 4-1 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday night.

Senior captain Nick Doletzky sparked the Dreadnaughts with a pair of goals and an assist to lead the team to the season opening win.

JP Assenmacher and Rylee Tracy also scored for the Dreadnaughts,

Luke Nevin, Juan Morales-Leverett, and Owen Bruderly picked up assists for Dexter, while Joeseph Lindholm was stellar in net for his first varsity start at goalie for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter returns to action Thursday night when they travel to Pioneer for a SEC Red contest.

Photos by Dawn McCann



