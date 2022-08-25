Dexter Twp Police Report, July 2022

By Doug Marrin

In July 2022, Deputies responded to 181 calls for police service, down from 187 the previous year for a 3% decrease. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Jul) are 1,058, up from 728 for the same period last year for a 46% increase.

Officers conducted 85 traffic stops, up from 73 last year. Eighteen citations were issued.

Notable incidents from the police call log include two assaults, one larceny, eight traffic crashes, three medical assists, nine citizen assists, two welfare checks, one disorderly conduct, one fraud, and one OUI.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Twp:

On July 18th, Deputies responded to the Pinckney Recreation Area for larceny from an auto. The victim advised that when they returned to their vehicle, they found the window broken out and items removed from the vehicle. Deputies attempted to recover a stolen cellphone from the vehicle but were unable to locate it.

On July 30th, Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of N Territorial Road and W Huron River Drive for a motorcycle crash. Witnesses reported that the biker fell off his motorcycle and was seriously injured. Deputies arrived and found the 59-year-old Dearborn Heights resident in the roadway with apparent injuries. While making contact, Deputies detected a strong odor of intoxicants from the rider. A search warrant was authorized for the rider’s blood, and lab results are pending.

A link to the entire police call log can be found at the link below.