Dexter Community Update, 08-22-22

By Doug Marrin

Highlights from Dexter city administration reports submitted at the August 22, 2022, City Council meeting.

3165 Baker Rd: Property owners are discussing a mixed-use concept for the empty lot in their pre-application talks with the city. Representatives from various governmental groups and city consultants reviewed the idea with a favorable opinion.

Zoning Ordinance Update: The Planning Commission has completed updates to the Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances and Zoning Map. The Planning Commission is scheduled to conduct a public hearing to consider the Ordinance updates, at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Fellowship Hall (7610 Ann Arbor Street). City staff and the planning consultant will be available one hour before the public hearing to answer any questions regarding proposed changes to the Ordinance.

Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol explained in her report, “the proposed Zoning Ordinance establishes form-based zoning districts, creates new definitions, updates current zoning districts and creates new zoning districts. The update also establishes new regulations for landscaping, signs, and parking; updates permitted and special land uses; and revises the City’s zoning map to match the new ordinance text. The Subdivision Control Ordinance sets forth the procedures and requirements for platting of subdivisions in accordance with PA 288 of 1967 (The Subdivision Control Act), as amended. The changes to the Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances will implement land development goals established in the City’s Master Plan, which was adopted in 2019.”

Mill Creek Brewery: Developers are waiting for the finalization of the Zoning Ordinance update before resubmitting a revised combined site plan for Planning Commission consideration and action.

Absentee Voter Applications: Absentee voter applications for the November General Election will be going out to individuals on the Permanent Absentee Voter List during the week of August 22. Voters who submitted an absentee voter ballot application for the Primary but also checked the box to receive an AV ballot for November will not receive a mailed application and will receive a ballot instead (when finalized).

Huron River Chromium Spill: The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) lifted its recommendation for no contact with the Huron River between North Wixom Road in Oakland County and Kensington Road in Livingston County based on a review of testing results. From an EGLE press release, "MDHHS data review found that:

The hexavalent chromium released into the Huron River was much less than initially thought.

The release was predominantly trivalent chromium, not hexavalent chromium. Trivalent chromium is a micronutrient part of humans’ diet and is far less concerning from a health perspective.

Hexavalent chromium was not detected in the majority of the surface water samples. The detections in three samples were well below the level that could cause harm."’

New City Offices update: With renovation moving into the council chambers, City Council and Planning Commission meetings will be at St. Andrew’s Church until early October. Parks and Recreation and Arts, Culture, and Heritage will still occur at 3515 Broad Street but will be taking place in another section of the building that is not being renovated.

Third and Broad streets reconstruction: The new base and storm drains have been installed. Road paving and the sidewalk and retaining wall will soon be installed. The new road is expected to open at the end of September.

Senior Center funding: The council approved $16,500 for the Dexter Senior Center. The Senior Center’s request for funds from Dexter and the surrounding townships is based on the portion of its members from those municipalities.