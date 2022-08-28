Dread Golfers Second at First Annual Dexter Invitational

The Dexter girls' golf team hosted the 1st Annual Dexter Invitational at Hudson Mills Golf Course Friday and finished second, just one stroke out of first place.

Dexter finished with a team score of 371, just one shot behind Ann Arbor Greenhills with 370.

Avery Manning fired a round of 77 to finish second overall.

Marissa Genske and Olivia Napolitan each shot 94, Eleni Michos 106, and Shelby Waltz 110.

Dexter took out Monroe 178-250 Thursday to move to 4-0 in the SEC.

Manning led Dexter with a round of 40, followed by Napolitan and Millie Truesdell with 45. Genske and Sadie VanNatter each shot 48, while Michos shot 51.