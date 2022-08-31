Completion of the Liberty water main is on the horizon for Scio Township

Recent decisions by the Scio Township Board will help complete the long planned Liberty Water Main project, which is important for a number of reasons.

The Scio Township Board approved contracts at their Aug. 23 meeting that will see Phases II and III of the project constructed.

The first contract approved is the proposal by consulting firm, OHM, for engineering and construction inspection services at a price of $183,500. According to the recommendation report from township administrator Jim Merte, this amount will be appropriated partially from the Trailwoods Community Benefit payment, $79,548.20, and the remainder appropriated from the water fund, $103,951.80.

The second contract is with Pamar Enterprises, Inc for construction of phases II and III for a price of $920,451.80, which will be appropriated from the Trailwoods Community Benefit payment. There's also a contingency, due to any unforeseen circumstances, up to an additional $200,000.

Scio Township Supervisor Will Hathaway told The Sun Times News that the water main extension is important for several reasons.

“It will provide water for the ScioView subdivision that is now under construction,” he said. “It will also create redundancy so that if there is a break in the one portion of the existing line, then water service won't be interrupted to the many residents in the western portion of the service area. The additional line will also help to maintain water pressure and water quality.”

Hathaway further explained, “Scio Township is always mindful of the risk posed by the Gelman dioxane pollution. If the Gelman groundwater contamination were to spread further south, then the Township would be better prepared to offer an alternative water source to those residents whose wells might become unsafe.”

According to the report from OHM, “Phase II extends from approximately 300 feet east of Eagle Avenue to approximately 1,500 feet east of Dornoch Drive. Phase III connects to the proposed water main in Phase II and extends from just east of Dornoch Drive to the southeast corner of the Polo Fields Drive and Dornoch Drive intersection.”

OHM said Phases II will include the construction of approximately 3,000 feet of 12-inch water main and four 12-inch gate valves while Phase III includes the construction of approximately 500 feet of 12-inch water main, 20 feet of 8-inch water main, one 12-inch gate valve and one 8-inch gate valve.

The proposed design complies with the requirements of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC), and the Scio Township Engineering Standards, OHM said.