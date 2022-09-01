A vacancy remains on the Scio Township Board

It’s back to the drawing board for Scio Township in filling the vacancy on the township board.

In a letter dated Sept. 1, 2022, and addressed to the township clerk Jessica Flintoft and the Scio Township Board of Trustees, the three remaining applicants, David Read, Mark Perry and Robert Walsh, declared they are withdrawing their interest in the vacancy that was left by former trustee Jacqueline Courteau, who stepped down from her role last month.

A copy of the letter was given to The Sun Times News by township resident Pam Boyd, who is also with the Scio Community Newsletter. She said the letter has been circulating among some residents.

The letter stated:

“Dear Clerk Flintoft,

Thank you for the opportunity, but after careful consideration, we have decided to withdraw our applications for the vacant Trustee seat.

We hope that by notifying the Board today, there is sufficient time to continue to pursue the appointment process.

This in no way affects our desire to continue to serve the Township.

Respectfully yours,”

The letter is signed by all three applicants.

This decision comes after the Aug. 23 township board meeting, where Read, Perry, Walsh and Jillian Kerry each gave presentations as to why they should be selected for the vacancy.

At that meeting, Kerry made a statement and then withdrew her application and gave her support to Read.

Township supervisor Will Hathaway said the township board deliberated on a motion to appoint Perry as trustee. He said the debate went on for over an hour until they determined that they weren't ready to proceed to a vote. Instead the board tabled the matter to the next regular meeting on Sept. 13.

Part of that debate was whether or not the board could ask questions of the applicants.

The township board has 45 days in which to fill the vacancy or it defers to the County Clerk to call a special election on the next regular election date. Scio has chosen to appoint a replacement within the 45 days and has solicited applicants from qualified electors who are interested in the position.

Courteau’s resignation was officially accepted on Aug. 9.

The Sun Times News will update this story when more information is gathered.