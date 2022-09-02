Dexter schools holding a school board candidate forum

Voters in the Dexter school district have a chance to get to know the four candidates running for the school board in the November election.

Dexter Community Schools will be hosting an in-person candidate forum at 7 p.m. on September 15, in the Bates Boardroom.

The DCS Board of Education has two open seats on the Nov. 8 ballot. The forum will be facilitated by DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis and it will be recorded.

Questions used in the forum will be determined based on the frequency of particular questions as well as by the range of topics. All candidates will answer the same questions. No candidates will see the questions beforehand.

The candidates are Daniel Alabre, Melanie Klark Szawara, Christy Vander Haagen and Rhonda M. Haines. Alabre and Szawara are currently on the school board.

Questions must be submitted by 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 in order to be considered.

Link to form: https://forms.gle/BQ2MTEudw8FBmRZd9