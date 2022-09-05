Dexter Forum Notes 09-03-22

From John Hansen, Moderator

The sprint towards election day has begun and the candidates are out in force and our stump is full. I don't summarize stump speeches and usually just say you have to be present to get the full effect. Well, present you were. We had the largest crowd in the history of the Dexter Forum.

Jennifer Conlin was our first speaker. She is the Democratic candidate for State Representative for the new 48th district which includes Webster Township and points north. She did not have a primary opponent so she has been waiting patiently for her turn on the stump.

Next came Melanie Szawara. She was appointed to the Dexter board of education to fill a vacancy and is now running for election to that seat.

We took a little break in the middle to let councilwoman Sanam Arab shed a little more light on the fire services bond request that will be on the city ballot.

Next came Karl Barr who was one of the two victors in the runoff for District Court 14A Judge.

And finally Dan Alabre who is also seeking election to a school board seat that he currently holds through appointment. School board seats are non-partisan and are for a term of six years (just like the US Senate).

Folks who would like to see all four school board candidates on the same stage should note that the Dexter school district will be holding a candidate forum in the Bates board room on Thursday, September 15 at 7:00 PM.

The next meeting of the Dexter Forum will be on Saturday, September 17 at 8:30 AM at the Dexter Wellness Center. While our event is a crisp 60 minutes we take great joy is seeing people before and after the meeting getting to speak one-on-one with the folks who wish to represent them in all levels of government.