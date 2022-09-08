Braun and Helmer Live Auction at the Webster Fall Festival

From the Webster Township Historical Society:

The Webster Township Historical Society and the Webster Untied Church of Christ are seeking donations of antiques, collectibles and other items to be sold at a live auction on Saturday, September 24 beginning at 9:30 am.

The event is open to the public, and will take place outside on the grounds of Historic Webster Village, located at 5583 Webster Church Rd. Coffee, cider and donuts will be available during the auction at an additional cost.

The auction will be conducted by local Webster resident and member of the Historical Society, Brian Braun, of the Braun and Helmer Auction Service. A list of items available at this auction, as well as other upcoming auctions, is available on their website, www.braunandhelmer.com.

If you have something to donate please send a photo of the items via email or text to Brian Braun at brianlbraun@gmail.com or 734-368-1736.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Webster Township Historical Society and the Webster Untied Church of Christ.

Following the auction, the 39th Annual Webster Fall Festival will begin at 10:30am at the same location. This popular festival, returning after a two year absence due to the pandemic, offers good old-fashioned fun for the entire family!

The goal of the festival, which is co-sponsored by the Webster Township Historical Society and the nearby Webster United Church of Christ, is for visitors of all ages to have a fun day in the country and experience life as it used to be in rural Webster Township.

A few of the festival’s many activities include hay rides through the woods, iron-barrel train rides around the village, demonstrations of bygone skills such as blacksmithing, wool spinning and laundry day tasks, antique cars, tractors and farm machinery, farm animals, arts and crafts vendors, a heritage plant sale, a rummage sale, an old-time base ball game, and live music on the Dieterle Corncrib stage.

Food and beverages will be available throughout the day. Enjoy hot dogs, popcorn, ice cream, penny candy and the festival’s famous Pulled Pork sandwiches and sides during the day and stock up on home-made jams, baked goods and fall produce to take home.

At 5pm, the festival will conclude with a dedication ceremony honoring one of the original founders, Rev. John Gardner, and a spectacular fire show by Sweet Pea’s Flaming Art Show.

For more details and information about the Webster Fall Festival visit the website, www.websterfallfestival.org.



