Dexter Field Hockey Remains Perfect in SEC

The Dexter field hockey team moved to 3-0 in the SEC after a 7-0 pasting of Pinckney Tuesday night.

The Dreads defense was dominant, not allowing Pinckney a shot on net as Analisa Leadbetter recorded the shutout for the Dreadnaughts.

The offense took a while to get things going, but first half goals by Ava Hauman and Emily-Kate Covert gave Dexter a 2-0 lead at the break.

Things got rolling in the second half with Aiden Weinmann scoring twice in the third for a 4-0 lead.

Hauman scored her second of the game to start the fourth and Weinmann picked up the hat trick with her third of the game. Bailey Kreuger would wrap up the scoring for the Dreads in the 7-0 win.

Marissa Skinner, Covert, Evelyn Clemens, and Lillian Mitchell recorded assists for Dexter.