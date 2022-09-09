Dexter Tennis Drops Tough Match to Bedford

The Dexter tennis team dropped a tough 5-3 decision to Bedford Tuesday night in a match that was decided by two tiebreakers that went the Mules way.

Andrew Boydston and Steven Merz battled to take the match at one doubles 7-5, 7-6(4), while Alex Gullekson and Gavin Heichel won 6-4, 6-4 at four doubles.

Connor Kniesteadt picked up a 6-4, 6-3 win at four singles.

With the match tied 3-3, it came down to a pair of singles matches.

Diego Reyes dropped a thrilling three set match at two singles 3-6, 6-2, 7-10 and Andrew Guinta fell in three sets 6-0, 6-6, 5-10 to give the Mules the match.

Dexter is still looking for its first SEC Red this season. They host Monroe Tuesday.