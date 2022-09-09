Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive Dominate in Home Meet Opener

Information provided by Kate Walton

Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive hosted Ann Arbor Huron on Thursday for their first home meet of the season. Behind the leadership of Senior Captains Vivian Kinnard, Sophia Marr, Laura Walton, and Lily Witte, the team defeated the River Rats 132-53.

Dexter’s 200 Medley Relay team (Harper Brown, Delaney Parker, Lily Witte, and Marea Balcom) started off the meet with a win. The B relay (Grace McClellan, Natalie Koenn, Diem Lee, and Emma Bishop) and C relay (Ali Genske, Sarah Gould, Annie Ralls, and Madelyn McClellan) were third and fourth.

Dexter swept several events. Laura Walton, Diem Lee, and Grace McClellan took first, second and third in the 200 free. Parker, Brown and Koenn also swept the 200 IM and Balcom, Walton and Sydney Collins swept the 100 free.

Lily Witte won the 50 free followed by Balcom in third and Collins in fourth. Witte also led the Dexter Divers who showed their depth taking the top 5 places (Witte, Vivian Kinnard, Bella Larson, Junia Schulz and Jillian Kinnard, respectively).

Lee, Emma Bishop and Martina Mijares took second, third and fifth in the 100 fly. Jillian Kinnard won the 500 free with a State Meet qualifying time of 5:20.05. Grace McClellan and Ali Genske were third and fourth.

In the 200 free relay, Koenn, Parker, Walton and Witte finished first. The B relay (Collins, Madelyn McClellan, Elizabeth Young and Mijares) and C relay (Anna Wetzel, Daphney Brant, Addy Arbour, Sarah Gould) were third and fourth.

Bishop led the charge for Dexter in the 100 back finishing second with Madelyn McClellan in third and Ralls in 6th. Brown won the 100 breast with a State Meet Qualifying time of 1:10.56. Parker was a close second followed by Koenn in third.

Finishing up the action, Dexter’s 400 free relay of Balcom, Lee, Walton and Brown took first and the B relay of Bishop, Collins, G. McClellan and Elizabeth Young were third. Addy Arbour, Genske, Wetzel and Ralls were fourth.

When asked about the meet first year Head Coach Murphy Hansen said, "I could not have asked for better effort from this team during our first dual meet of the season. This group of swimmers and divers have the drive to put in the necessary work to see big payoffs at our conference and state meets in November. Harper Brown and Jillian Kinnard's state cuts last night are the first of many cuts we will see from our team this season. I cannot wait to see all that this group will accomplish together!"

The Dreadnaughts will be back in action on Saturday, traveling to Groves for a quad meet.

Photos by Dawn McCann and Tammy Parker



