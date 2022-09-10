Dexter Makes Statement in Win Over Bedford

The Dexter football team cleared a big early season hurdle with an impressive 27-6 over a strong Bedford team Friday night.

Both teams entered the night ranked in Division 2 in some polls, but it was the Dreadnaughts who dominated the match-up.

The win lifted Dexter to 3-0 for the first time in 56 yards when the Dreads started with three straight wins in 1966.

The game was scoreless with the Dreads threatening to start the second quarter, but Bedford stripped the ball loose and recovered the fumble at the 24.

The Dexter defense held, and the Dreadnaughts broke through when Cole Cabana scored on a one-yard TD run for a 7-0 Dreadnaughts lead.

The Dreads held again and would strike quickly when Cabana made a diving catch of a Reeves Taylor pass for a 30-yard score and a 14-0 lead at the half.

Cabana would bust free for a 69-yard scoring run early in the third to make it 21-0 Dexter and he was not done as he scored around the left side for a 6-yard TD run to make it 27-0.

Bedford would answer with a long run inside the Dexter 10 and punched it across to cut the lead to 27-6 after three quarters.

Bedford wasn’t done as the Mules intercepted a pass and returned it to the Dexter 12 to start the 4th.

The Dexter defense would hold when they stopped the Mules at the goal line on a fourth-down run just inches short of a score.

The Dreads would pick up a couple of first downs to move out to the 30 and line up to punt, but Brennan Parachek ran a fake punt for 25 yards into Bedford territory to run more time off the clock.

Dexter would be forced to punt with three minutes, left but the Mules fumbled, and the Dreads recovered and would run out the clock for the win.

Cabana had another huge night with 173 yards on 20 carries and three TD's on the ground and caught four passes for 31 yards and a TD.

Taylor finished 15 of 19passing for 133 yards and a TD.

Parachek caught four passes for 55 yards, Joey Tessmer four for 25 yards, and Cole Darby three for 22 yards.

Dexter will take on Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night for a chance to start 4-0 for the first time since 1965.