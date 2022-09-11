Dexter Golfers Cruise Past Huron

The Dexter girls’ golf team easily cruised past Ann Arbor Huron 190-231 Thursday at Hudson Mills Golf Course to remain undefeated in the SEC at 7-0 in the SEC Red.

Freshman Avery Manning continued her stellar play in her first year on the varsity team with a round of 39 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Millie Truesdell finished with a round of 45 and Marissa Genske 49.

Sadie VanNatter fired a 57, Olivia Napolitan 58, and Shelby Waltz 60 for the Dreads.

The SEC Red will be up for grabs over the next 10 days as the Dreads will take on SEC White leading Adrian and have a tri-meet with Pioneer and Skyline in what should be a showdown for the top spot in the conference heading into the league meet September 28.