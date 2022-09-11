Rally Falls Short for Dexter Water Polo

A fourth-period rally came up short as the Dexter water polo team fell to Lake Orion 13-11 last week.

The Dreadnaughts were without leading scorer Otto Krueger, but the Dreads battled hard until the end against Lake Orion.

The Dragons took a 3-2 lead after one period, but a big second period lifted Lake Orion to a 9-4 lead at the half.

Dexter outscored the Dragons 3-2 in the third to cut the lead to 11-7 after three.

The Dreadnaughts fought back with four goals in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough as Lake Orion held on for the 13-11 win.

Chance McArtor and Liam MacNeil scored three goals each to lead the Dreads. Matthew Resende and Grady Wheeler scored two each and one for Dexter.

Griffin Patel made 13 saves in net for the Dreadnaughts.