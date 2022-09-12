Remembering 9/11: Local firefighters participate in Memorial Walk

Local firefighters spent the anniversary of 9/11 remembering those impacted by that fateful day 21 years ago.

A group of off-duty firefighters and a couple of Scio Township residents did a 5K Memorial Walk/Run on Sunday, Sept. 11. They started at the Scio Township Fire Station on Zeeb Road and went west along Jackson Avenue and then back.

In describing it, Scio Township Fire Investigator Skip Davis said it was a, “Memorial walk for those who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11 and those dying from the aftereffects.”

And Davis added another reason for the walk, “And camaraderie with other Washtenaw County firefighters.”

They did this last year on the 20th Anniversary. Davis said they all did this on their own initiative.

Davis sent out a photo of the participants to a friend of his, Aaron Clark, who is a firefighter in New York City. The friend texted back to him…

“Tell everyone that ran today how much it’s appreciated by the families that are here that lost love ones 21 years ago.”