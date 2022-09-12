Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive Faces Tough Opponents at Quad Meet

Information provided by Kate Walton

This weekend Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive traveled to Groves High School for a quad meet against three of the top-ranking teams in the State (Groves-D2, Bloomfield Hills Marian-D3, and Farmington Hills Mercy- D1).

"Our team dealt with illness, injury, and absence heading into the Groves Quad on Saturday. I could not have been more proud of the way our swimmers and divers stepped up when called upon. We had many swimmers in events they were not used to swimming, in a facility they had not yet been to. Each one of them took these last-minute changes in stride and put forth effort that would make any coach happy. Often, the true test of a team occurs when things do not go as planned. I looked to my athletes to see how they would respond and was pleased with what I saw," Coach Murphy Hansen said.

Lily Witte led Dexter in points scored with a win in diving and a 5th place finish in the 50 free. She also helped her 200 free relay team (Witte, Harper Brown, Delaney Parker and Jill Kinnard) to a win with a State Meet qualifying time. Her 200-medley relay team (J. Kinnard, Natalie Koenn, Witte and Laura Walton) finished fourth.

Dexter divers Witte and Vivian Kinnard took the first two spots; Bella Larson and Junia Schulz placed 10th and 13th respectively.

Harper Brown was also a top points scorer in the meet with a 3rd place finish in the 100 free, a 4th place finish in the 200 free and a 4th place finish in the 400 free relay with Parker, Walton and Diem Lee, in addition to the 200 free relay win.

Jillian Kinnard placed 7th in the 100 fly and 6th in 100 back in addition to helping her 200 IM relay and 200 free relay. Laura Walton and Diem Lee earned 4th and 6th in the 500 free and 13th and 14th in the 50 free (respectively) in addition to helping their relays. Delaney Parker finished 10th in the 200 free and 10th in the 100 fly in addition to her relay swims.

Also scoring individual points were Sydney Collins (13th in 200 IM and 100 back), Emma Bishop (12th in 200 IM, 13th in 100 free), Grace McClellan (12th in 200 free and 11th in 100 free) Natalie Koenn (11th in 50 free), Madelyn McClellan (13th in 500 free), Elizabeth Young (14th in 100 free and 13th in 100 back), Addy Arbour (14th in 500 free), Sophia Marr (15th in 200 IM and 15th in 100 fly) and Annie Ralls (14th in 200 IM).

Relay points were scored by the teams mentioned above and the B-200 medley relay (Young, Arbour, Martina Mijares and Bishop) finishing 12th; the B-200 free relay (Mijares, G. McClellan, M. McClellan and Lee) finishing 9th; the B-400 free relay (Collins, Bishop, G. McClellan and M. McClellan) finishing 9th; and the C-400 free relay (Marr, Arbour, Young and Sarah Gould) finishing 14th.

Photos by Tammy Parker



