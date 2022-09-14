Big Second Quarter Carries Field Hockey to Mercy of GPS

The Dexter field hockey team made short work of Grosse Pointe South Monday night as the Dreadnaughts mercied GPS 8-0.

The win moved the Dreads to 5-0 on the season with a showdown with Ann Arbor Skyline Wednesday.

Dexter and Skyline are both undefeated on the season heading into Wednesday's matchup.

Ava Hauman scored a pair of first period goals to give Dexter a 2-0 lead over GPS after one.

Hauman would score her third of the game for the hat trick to start the second and the rout was on for the Dreads.

Evelyn Clemens scored just over a minute later followed by a goal by Sophie Alabre for a 5-0 lead.

Maddie Rokke followed with a pair of goals and Aiden Weinmann finished off the mercy with a goal at the 30-minute mark of the second quarter.

Analisa Leadbetter earned the shutout in net for Dexter. Emily-Kate Covert collected three assists and Marissa Skinner one.