Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive Faced Tough Opponents at Milan-Chelsea Tri-Meet

Information provided by Kate Walton

Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive traveled to Milan for their Tri-meet with Milan and Chelsea on Tuesday. They battled in the pool defeating Chelsea 125-61 but fell to Milan 106-80.

Coach Hansen is confident in her team, "As we settle into our school and practice schedules, our athletes continue to work hard and support one another. The connection among these swimmers and divers is strong and as a coach, I'm very thankful for that. We're rounding out a tough portion of our schedule with three away meets in six days. However, the times our girls are putting up while exhausted are positive signs that our training is working and our taper at the end of the season will too."

First place finishes were earned by Lily Witte in diving, Delaney Parker in the 100 breaststroke and the 200-medley relay team (Jill Kinnard, Delaney Parker, Lily Witte and Marea Balcom),.

Vivian Kinnard was 2nd in diving, Jill Kinnard was 3rd in the 100 breaststroke and the B-Medlay relay team (Grace McClellan, Natalie Koenn, Martina Adam Mijares and Sydney Collins) finished 5th in their event.

Harper Brown earned second place with a State Meet qualifying time in the 200-freestyle followed by Laura Walton in 4th and Diem Lee in 5th. Natalie Koenn was 3rd in the 200 IM and 5th in the 100 breaststroke. Witte, Balcom and Collins finished 2nd, 4th and 5th in the 50 free. Diem Lee and Martina Adam Mijares teamed up to take 4th and 5th in the 100 butterfly.

The 100 freestyle was a speed show down with Harper Brown, Delaney Parker and Grace McClellan scoring points for Dexter finishing 2nd, 4th and 5th, respectively. Sydney Collins was 5th in the 500-freestyle.

The 200 free relay of Brown, Witte, Lee and Jill Kinnard finished 2nd while the B-relay of Koenn, Madelyn McClellan, Emma Bishop and Ali Genske was 5th. Balcom and Walton took 2nd and 3rd in the 100-backstroke. Wrapping up the events were the Dexter A and B 400 free relay teams of A- Brown, G. McClellan, Walton and Balcom and B-Bishop, Collins, Young and M. McClellan with 2nd and 5th place finishes.

The Dreadnaught swimmers will be traveling to Bedford on Thursday for their next match up.

Photos by Tammy Parker



