Dexter Community Report 09-12-22

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Highlights from the Dexter City Council meeting on September 12, 2022.

Zoning Ordinance Public Hearing: The Planning Commission Scheduled a public hearing on Sept 6, considering the city’s ordinance updates. Technical difficulties prevented online attendees from fully participating. The PC rescheduled the hearing for Oct. 3. in place of the public hearing, the commission conducted an informal public engagement session for those community members present.

Fourteen people expressed their concerns. Several speakers voiced concern about the potential of mixing businesses into the neighborhoods. One person spoke a concern over reduced lot sizes. Other comments expressed that the proposed zoning changes are motivated by a desire to increase the tax base.

Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol stated in her report, “By the end, the public attending the meeting seemed to understand how the form-based approach gave the City more tools to protect the City’s character, but they had questions as to whether these changes would really protect their neighborhood or block.”

Absentee Ballots for the November general election were sent out the week of Aug. 29.

Fido Fountain: A community member has offered to pay for a water fountain serving people above and dogs below. The council is considering possible locations for such a fountain, with one suggestion being Monument Park downtown.

B2B Trail Connector: The city has invited Border-to-Border Trail developers to the Sept. 26 council meeting to present their concept for connecting to the city’s trail, specifically, the plan for crossing Mill Creek.

S’mores & More: The Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee will host the annual S’mores & More event in Monument Park on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 5:30 pm following Apple Daze. The ACHC invites anyone to perform at the "open stage" gazebo. Performances could include (but are not limited to): singing a song, leading a sing-along, reading a poem or short story, performing a monologue/dialogue from a play, or playing an instrument. The event is open to the public and free to attend and/or participate. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. To sign-up to perform, visit: https://forms.gle/t7fdXFJF7cjnmRHL8.

Dan Hoey School Zone: Dexter Schools has requested the city change the start time on the “School Zone” signs to 7:30 am and relocate one of the signs further down the road near Walkabout Creek. The city is working with consultants on the request.

Sloan Kingsley property: The property adjacent to the city limits on Baker Rd. has been proposed for a large residential development.

Mayor Keough met with the developer David Lutton and Scio Township Supervisor Will Hathaway. Mr. Lutton stated that EGLE would make it very difficult for the project to be given a surface water discharge permit. Mr. Hathaway stated he did not believe the Scio Board was interested in a public utility agreement with the City of Dexter. The meeting left with Mr. Lutton saying he would have to reconsider the project.