Phase 3 of the Mill Creek Park Trail is Underway

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

A bit more trail is coming to Dexter.

The third phase of Dexter’s popular Mill Creek Park Trail will connect it with Grand St. The city is building the trail in partnership with developer A.R. Brouwer.

In his report to the city council, City Manager Justin Breyer stated, “This new connector will provide additional recreational and emergency access to Phase Two at the halfway point between the Baker Road access and Forest Lawn Cemetery access.”

For its part, the city will build 250 feet of boardwalk over wetlands. A.R. Brouwer will build 490 feet of paved pathway. The paved path will traverse the northern boundary of A.R. Brouwer’s Grandview Commons development. The total cost of the connector is estimated to be $353,844. The city has applied for a $75,000 Connecting Communities Grant, which is expected to cover the cost of Dexter’s portion.

The city’s application states, “With the addition of the new Grand St. Connector for the Border-to-Border Trail, the City of Dexter hopes to provide greater recreation accessibility for residents as well as all users of the B2B Trail. In the area where the Grand St. Connector is proposed to be placed, the City of Dexter currently has two new developments: Grandview Commons (76 units) and Millennium Place (23 units). With the ever-expanding trail system, a new connector will give this growing section of the City direct access to the trail and the County as well. The inclusion of the new connector will also provide greater accessibility to individuals of all mobility situations. For those who are passing through town, the connector will provide visitors new, direct access to different parts of our community, including our downtown. The new connector will also provide economic benefit to the downtown businesses, creating a more desirable location for businesses in the area. This connector will also create a new access point along the Phase Two trail segment at the half way mark between Mill Creek Park and Baker Road, which will allow easier access for users and emergency services.”

Bidding for the trail’s construction will take place over the winter.

Image: Google Maps