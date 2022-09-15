Dexter Girls Fourth, Boys Sixth at First SEC Jamboree

Cover- File Photo

The Dexter cross country teams had strong showings at the first SEC jamboree of the season at Ella Sharp Park in Jackson Wednesday with the girls finishing fourth and the boys sixth at the meet.

The first SEC jamboree is the only race of the three that all the teams from the SEC Red and White compete against each other.

The girls finished fourth overall with 96 points, behind three state-ranked SEC Red teams from Pioneer, Saline, and Skyline.

Sophomore Alena Blumberg led the Dreadnaughts with a fifth-place finish with a time 0f 19:46.1.

Kate Varitek was 14th in 20:10.7 and Annabel O'Haver 20th in 20:49.6. Addison Bruckmanwas 22nd in 20:56.3 and Olivia Shaieb rounded out the top five with a 36th place finish in 21:26.7.

Antonia Bruckman ran a PR of 21:45.7 to finish 41st and Hannah Bougher finished 49th with a PR of 22:08.4. Hannah Sisson was 5th in 22:49, Addison Streetman 66th in 23:18.7, and Rhya Wright 72nd in 23:45.3.

The boys had eight of ten varsity runners set PR's at the jamboree.

Dexter finished with 154 points in the meet won by Chelsea with 74. They were the third SEC Red finisher behind Saline and AA Huron.

Brandon Anderson led the Dreads with a sixth-place finish with a PR of 16:02.2.

Owen Ackerman set a PR with a 16th place finish in 16:51.3, followed by Sam Gibson in 36th with a PR of 17:31.4.

Caleb Snyder ran a PR of 18:03.1 to finish 51st, Rylan Teddy 53rd in a PR time of 18:05.8, and Luke Dudash 55th with a PR of 18:10.5. Scott Smith was 59th with a PR of 18:15.6, Alex Hoffman 62nd in 18:27.3, Kaden Jensen 80th in 18:48.2, and freshman Cole Doty with a PR of 19:04.1 to finish 86th.

The teams will run at the Holly Invitational Saturday.