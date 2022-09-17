Dreadnaughts Ease Past Lincoln to Remain Perfect

The Dexter football team remained undefeated on the season after 45-0 pasting of Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night.

The win lifted Dexter to a 4-0 record for the first time since 1965 when the Dreads started 5-0.

Dexter was dominant on both sides of the ball with the offense putting up over 400 yards in total offense and the defense limiting the Splitters to just 137 yards on the night.

Lincoln contained Cole Cabana for the most part in the first half so it was Dreads quarterback Reeves Taylor time to shine and that he did.

Taylor tossed for three first-half touchdowns at the Dreadnaughts jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead.

Joey Tessmer was on the receiving end on two of those scores, one for 31 yards and the other for 55 yards. Tessmer would finish with 120 yards receiving on five catches on the night.

Taylor would also connect with Brennan Parachek with a five-yard scoring pass on fourth down to put the Dreadnaughts on top 7-0 early.

Taylor would finish 17 of 27 for 286 yards on the night.

Cabana would finally break free in the second half with touchdown runs of 33-yards and 6-yards and finished with 68 yards on 12 carries. He moved to wideout in the first half for more chances to touch the ball and caught four passes for 68 yards.

Parachek caught six passes for 100 yards and a score, while Micah Davis caught one for 18 and David Delduca on for 10. Cole Robeson ran it three times for 20 yards and a score for the Dreads.

Dexter will look to go 5-0 on the season when they travel to Ann Arbor Pioneer Friday night.