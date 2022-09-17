Dexter Golfers Fourth at Coldwater

The Dexter girls’ golf team came home with a fourth-place finish at the Coldwater Invitational Friday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a team score of 358. Haslett, Lumen Christi, and Grosse Ile all tied for the top spot with 348 that Haslett won with a tiebreaker.

Avery Manning fired a round of 80 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Marissa Genske shot 91, while Olivia Napolitan finished with 93. Millie Truesdell was right behind with 94 and Eleni Michos 102.

Dexter finished 7th out of 10 teams at the Holt Invitational Monday.

The Dreads finished with a score of 361 in the tournament won by Brighton with 310.

Manning shot a round of 77 to tie for 6th overall.

Genske shot 91, Truesdell 95, Napolitan and Lena Gardiner 98, and Sadie VanNatter 108 for Dexter.

The Dreads split a pair of SEC matches Wednesday.

The fell to Saline in a tight match 186-188 for the Dreads first loss in the SEC this season. They beat Tecumseh 188-217.

Manning shot 46 and Truesdell 46 to lead Dexter. Genske finished with 48, Michos 49, Napolitan 51, and VanNatter 57.