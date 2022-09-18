Dexter Tennis Picks Up Pair of SEC Wins

The Dexter tennis team picked up a pair of SEC Red wins last week for the Dreads first conference wins of the season.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by taking down Monroe 6-2 with the help of Trojan voids at three and four doubles.

Dexter came away with a pair of three-set wins to pull out the match.

Diego Reyes rallied from a set down to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 at two singles, and Jack DeMerrell and Jack Richards won 6-0, 2-6, 6-3 at two doubles.

Andrew Boydston and Steven Merz pulled out a tough 7-5, 6-4 win at one doubles, and Connor Kniesteadt continued his strong play at four singles a dominating 6-0, 6-1 win.

Dexter then took down Lincoln 7-1.

Noah Enyedy, Reyes, Andrew Guinta, and Kniesteadt swept through the singles matches, while Boydston/Merz, DeMerrell/Richards, and Alex Gullekson/Gavin Heichel picked up doubles wins.

Photos by Dawn McCann