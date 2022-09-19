Dexter Equestrians Ride Strong in Their First Two Competitions

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The 2022 Dexter High School Equestrian Team may be small in numbers, but they are making their presence known in the District 7 Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association competitions.

The team is comprised of Junior Nigel Makin and Freshman Kera Root.

Kera Root and Nigel Makin, Dexter High School Equestrian Team. Photo by Kathleen Root

At the Sept. 11 meet in Belleville, Root took second place in two events—Equitation Over Fences and Flag Racing. Makin and Root teamed up for the Two-Person Relay and left their competitors in the dust with a first-place finish. The duo’s overall scores were strong enough to secure them third place amid the larger teams.

Kera Root competing in Clover Leaf. Photo by Kathleen Root

The team competed again this past Saturday, Sept. 18. Freshman Root placed 5th in English Showmanship. Another strong performance in Equitation Over Fences secured her another 2nd-place finish. She added a 4th-place finish in Clover Leaf to her score. Makin and Root joined forces once again for the Two-Man Relay and finished 2nd

against the larger teams.

Kera Root competing in Equitation Over Fences. Photo by Michael Makin

After the first two weeks of competition, Makin and Root strengthened their bid to represent Dexter in the Regionals.