Councilmember Griffin Encourages Public Vigilance for “If You See Something, Say Something®” Awareness Day

From Jamie Griffin, Dexter City Council

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has designated September 25 as national “If You See Something, Say Something®” Awareness Day. The purpose of this day is to “remind the public to be aware of suspicious activity and how to report it to law enforcement.” Per National Neighborhood Watch (www.nnw.org), suspicious activity is any incident, event, or activity that seems unusual or out of place. Importantly, only a person’s behavior, not their immutable characteristics, can be suspicious.

As a member of the City of Dexter City Council, though not speaking on its behalf, I am reaching out to the community to increase awareness about this day, recent notable activities in and around the city, and steps we all can take to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

The City of Dexter City Council, per its City Charter, “shall see that provision is made for public peace and health, and for the safety of persons and property.” To achieve that end, at least in part, the City contracts with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) for its law enforcement and public safety needs in a regional collaboration with Dexter Township and Webster Township.

Per the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) monthly reports, recent notable events in the City of Dexter include catalytic converter thefts, larceny from a vehicle, a drug overdose, a series of attempted and successful home invasions, breaking and entering, and indecent exposure complaints along the Border-to-Border Trail.

After hearing resident concerns about these events, I reached out to the Sheriff’s Office to learn how we can work together to prevent and detect crime. Here are steps you can take:

Lock your doors (vehicle and house)

Close and lock windows on the first floor overnight

Do not store valuables in your vehicle if parked outside

Do not leave your vehicle running unattended

Install motion lights

Install and monitor security cameras

If you’re headed out for a walk, bike, or run in and around town or on the trail, let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to be back.

Perhaps most importantly, get to know your neighbors and local business owners if you don’t already. Together, you can help monitor the area in and around your home and their businesses.

You will learn, if you haven’t already, what types of behaviors and activities are typical so that you can better recognize those that are suspicious.

I am confident that our local law enforcement is ready, willing, and able to address resident concerns. So, as we mark the passing of this day, I want to encourage you all: If you see something, say something. To report a crime in progress or a suspicious person or vehicle, dial 911.