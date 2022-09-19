Dexter Twp Police Report, August 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

For August 2022, Deputies responded to 187 calls for service, down from 192 the previous year for a 3% drop. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Aug) are 1,245, up from 918 for the same period last year for a 36% increase.

Officers conducted 72 traffic stops in August, up from 69 last year. Twenty-six citations were issued.

Notable events from the August police call log include one assault, two larcenies, 14 traffic crashes, one medical assist, six citizen assists, one welfare check, one mental health call, one fraud, and one death investigation.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Twp.

On August 5, Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on McGregor near Dexter-Pinckney for a speed violation. Upon activation of the emergency lights, the motorcyclist fled at a high rate of speed northbound on McGregor. Deputies did not pursue, and the identity of the rider is unknown.

On August 16, Deputies investigated fraud in the 8400 block of Thurston Road. The victim advised that they received a Facebook message indicating they had won a large sum of money. The unknown suspect reported they had to prepay for the winnings in the sum of $6,500. The victim wired the funds electronically before determining that it was a scam. The identity of the suspect is unknown.

Below is a link to the August 2022 call log.