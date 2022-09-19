Webster Twp Police Report, August 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

In August 2022, Deputies responded to 162 calls for police service, down from 163 the previous year for a 1% decrease. Total calls for the year (Jan-Aug) are 1,030, up from 748 for the same period last year for a 38% increase.

Officers conducted 58 traffic stops, up from 43 last year. Nineteen citations were written.

Notable events from the August police call log include one vehicle theft, ten traffic crashes, one medical assist, four citizen assists, three welfare checks, three identity thefts, one fraud, and ten mental health calls, seven of which were to the same block.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Twp:

On August 1, Deputies investigated a theft in the 5400 block of W Joy Road. The victim reported that they had not seen their trailer in about a month. The victim waited to report the theft, thinking they may have loaned the trailer out and forgotten about it. The victim later realized that the trailer had been stolen.

Deputies also investigated several Identity Thefts throughout the month where accounts were opened in the victim’s names without their permission. The cases have not been linked together, and no suspects have been identified.

The August police call log can be found at the link below.