Clean-up day in Dexter Township

In the coming month, Dexter Township is hosting another clean-up day.

Things like scrap metal, electronic waste, document shredding, tires and Styrofoam will be accepted and taken care of. See the flyer below for more details.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Dexter Township hall, 6880 Dexter-Pinckney Road.

The Sun Times News connected with township board trustee Karen Nolte to learn more about the event.

Nolte said this will be Dexter Township’s third clean up event in the last year.

She said last October they ran a similar event and gathered: 11,250 pounds of old tires with help from the EGLE Scrap Tire Grant assistance in the disposal fees for so many tires. They also collected over 14,000 pounds of electronic waste with the help from the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commission in sponsoring with a 50 percent match on disposal fees up to $4,000. Additionally, the township shredded 29 bins of documents, filled two 30 yard bins with scrap metal by Jason's Scrap Metal, and filled half a 48 foot DART trailer with Styrofoam.

“We calculated we served approximately 225-250 vehicles during the three hour event with the assistance of 22 volunteers,” according to Nolte. “Our volunteers are greatly appreciated, without their assistance it would be impossible to move the number of vehicles through the line in such a short time. They are key to holding a successful event!”

The second event was this past spring, when the township held a Bulk Item Clean-Up Day. The township accepted scrap metal again and large hard to dispose of household items, such as mattresses and couches.

“During this event we processed about 150 cars and trailers, again our volunteers helped with the heavy lifting and assistance from the machinery provided by Jason's Scrap Metal, the nicest most helpful bunch of guys ever,” said Nolte.

Now with this third event the township is looking forward to their “third community event on the morning of October 29th and definitely hope to surpass last year’s numbers to help keep these items out of our landfills.”

The township is suggesting a donation of $10 per vehicle to help off site recycling costs. If any community members would like to volunteer to work that morning, please drop an email to info@dextertownship.org.

“We welcome your participation and assistance!” Nolte said.