Apple Daze is Almost Here. Hooray!

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Dexter Lion’s Apple Daze in golden autumn rays kicks off autumn, one of our four favorite seasons in the Great Lake State, on October 1st.

“A lot of folks are telling us they are excited to have Apple Daze back again,” says Abby Briggs, event organizer. “The Dexter Lions are happy to be doing it again. It’s a way for us to give back to a really supportive community.”

On Saturday, October 1st, everyone is invited to Monument Park in downtown Dexter to enjoy a family fun outing in the crisp autumn air. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and runs to 5:00 p.m. Afterwards, at 5:30 p.m., Dexter’s Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee is hosting “S’mores & More” in the park. Community members will perform stories, singing, and poetry while the audience enjoys s’mores.

Instead of dressing up scarecrows this year, Apple Daze organizers invite you to show off your Halloween (ahem) spirit by painting a pumpkin. Bring your painted pumpkin the morning of the festival. The cost to enter the contest is $25, which goes to the Lions Club and then out to the Dexter community.

The festival will have many fun activities and games for the kids, more food vendors, and all the familiar favorites—tractor rides, pinewood derby track, pumpkin bowling, and more.

The bounce house returns, and the wagon rides to the cider mill. Artisans will set up their unique crafts and wares, perhaps giving us an early chance to get some Christmas shopping done. The classic car show will once again adorn Central Street. The gazebo will be humming with music all day.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be Apple Daze without the pie-eating contest. Groups will be divided up by age. For those thinking about entering the fray, here’s a tip from a prior contestant: “Don’t think of it as eating. Think of it as wiping out the pie tin with an open mouth.”

The aroma of cider and donuts, kettle corn, turning leaves, warm sun, cool air, laughing kids, and being together, aren’t these the kinds of things we live for? See you there.

Follow Apple Daze on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AppleDaze/

Photos: Dexter Lions Club Apple Daze Festival Facebook page