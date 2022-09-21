Dexter Police Report, August 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

In August 2022, Deputies responded to 388 calls for police service, up from 198 the previous year for a 96% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Aug) are 2,277, up from 1,355 for the same period last year for a 68% increase.

The majority of the increased calls came from an increase in traffic stops. Officers conducted 239 traffic stops, up from 89 last year. Twenty-four citations were issued.

Notable incidents from the police call log include two assaults, one larceny, ten traffic crashes, five medical assists, 21 citizen assists, two welfare checks, five disorderly conducts, one operating under the influence of drugs, one aggravated stalking, one fraud, and one sudden death.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On August 5th, Deputies responded to the intersection of Grand & Baker for a welfare check. The caller reported an occupied vehicle disabled near the intersection. Deputies located the vehicle and made contact with the driver. Through their investigation, Deputies determined the vehicle was involved in an accident, and the driver appeared impaired by an unknown narcotic. The driver was arrested, and a blood draw was completed. Lab results are pending.

On August 30th, Deputies attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Ann Arbor Street near Hudson for a speed violation. The vehicle refused to stop for Deputies and continued driving around the city. The vehicle continued east on Dexter-Ann Arbor before turning south on Zeeb Road. Deputies followed the vehicle south on Zeeb to I-94, where the driver entered E/B I-94 and accelerated to speeds of 80 mph. Deputies then terminated the pursuit of the vehicle. Deputies identified the driver and made contact with them via telephone. The driver admitted to driving the vehicle and that they observed the marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated behind them. The driver refused to explain why they didn’t stop for Deputies. Charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office.

Below is a link to the August 2022 police call log.