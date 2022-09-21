Dexter Swim and Dive Downs Bedford in SEC Red

Information provided by Kate Walton. Cover Photo by Tammy Parker

DHS Women’s Swim & Dive wrapped up a long week of rapid succession away meets with a win in the Southeastern Conference Red Division over Bedford High School.

The team earned first place finishes in the 200 Medley Relay (Emma Bishop, Delaney Parker, Harper Brown and Laura Walton), the 200 Free (Elizabeth Young), the 200 IM (Grace McClellan), the 50 free (Harper Brown), 100 butterfly (Natalie Koenn), 500 free (Delaney Parker), 200 free relay (Bishop, Koenn, G. McClellan and Brown), 100 backstroke (Laura Walton), 100 breaststroke (Rebekah Murillo), and the 400 free relay (Diem Lee, Parker, Walton, G. McClellan).

Second place finishes came from Sydney Collins in the 200 free and 100 breaststroke, Lee in the 100 backstroke, and the B-200 free relay (Young, Martina Adam Mijares, Madelyn McClellan and Collins).

Third place finishes came from the B-Medley relay (Murillo, Koenn, Adam Mijares, and Lee) and the B-400 free relay (Sophia Marr, Young, M. McClellan and Koenn). Also with 3rd place finishes were: Lee in the 50 free, Marr in the 100 butterfly, Addy Arbour in the 100 backstroke and Emma Bishop in the 100 breaststroke.

Wrapping up the point scoring, the C-Medley relay team was 4th (Ali Genske, Anne Ralls, Marr and Anna Wetzel), Ali Genske was 4th in the 200 IM, Anne Ralls was 4th in the 100 free, Murillo was 4th in the 500 free, and Daphney Brant earned 4th in the 100 butterfly and 5th 200 free. Also earning 5th place finishes were Laura Walton in the 50 free and Addy Arbour in the 100 free.

The Dreadnaughts have a brief break from competition but will be back in action hosting Skyline on Thursday, 9/22.